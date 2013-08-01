German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MOSCOW The father of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden thanked President Vladimir Putin on Thursday after Russia granted his son a year's temporary asylum.
"I am so thankful to the Russian nation and President Vladimir Putin," Lonnie Snowden told a state television channel in an interview, in which his comments were dubbed into Russian.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.