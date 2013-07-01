A television screen shows former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW The Russian and U.S. presidents have told their security services to resolve the standoff over former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a Russian official as saying on Monday.

RIA cited Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisory Security Council, as saying it would not be easy for the FBI and Russia's FSB to agree over the fate of Snowden, who flew to Moscow from Hong Kong on June 23.

Putin has ignored calls to extradite Snowden to face espionage charges in the United States. Another Russian official, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, said Putin had not discussed the situation with U.S. President Barack Obama.

