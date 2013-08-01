German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Ties between Russia and the United States will not suffer because of the "relatively insignificant" case of fugitive former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, a senior Kremlin official said on Thursday.
"Our president has ... expressed hope many times that this will not affect the character of our relations," Yuri Ushakov told reporters, adding there was no sign that U.S. President Barack Obama would cancel a planned visit to Moscow in September.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.