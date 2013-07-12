WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department voiced unhappiness at Russia making it possible for former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden to meet with rights groups in Moscow, saying it had provided him with a "propaganda platform."

"We are disappointed that Russian officials and agencies facilitated this meeting today by allowing these activists and representatives into the Moscow airport's transit zone to meet with Mr. Snowden despite the government's declaration of Russia's neutrality with respect to Mr. Snowden," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, saying Russia should not have "facilitated a propaganda platform for Mr. Snowden."

