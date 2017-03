MADRID Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane left Spain's Canary Islands at 15:40 GMT on Wednesday after a refuelling stop on its way back to Bolivia, an airport source said.

France and Portugal earlier cancelled air permits for the plane carrying Morales from Austria, apparently due to concerns that former ex-U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board.

