German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MOSCOW Fugitive former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has received refugee status in Russia, WikiLeaks said.
"Edward Snowden has successfully acquired refugee status in Russia and will shortly leave the airport," the anti-secrecy organisation said on Twitter.
RIA news agency quoted Anatoly Kucherena, a Russian lawyer assisting Snowden, as saying the 30-year-old got temporary asylum status for a year.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.