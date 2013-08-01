MOSCOW Fugitive former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has received refugee status in Russia, WikiLeaks said.

"Edward Snowden has successfully acquired refugee status in Russia and will shortly leave the airport," the anti-secrecy organisation said on Twitter.

RIA news agency quoted Anatoly Kucherena, a Russian lawyer assisting Snowden, as saying the 30-year-old got temporary asylum status for a year.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Elizabeth Piper)