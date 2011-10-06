Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born cleric linked to al Qaeda's Yemen-based wing, gives a religious lecture in an unknown location in this still image taken from video released by Intelwire.com on September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Intelwire.com

WASHINGTON The United States is monitoring how the death of Anwar al- Awlaki, an American-born cleric linked to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, will affect the Yemen-based offshoot that remains dangerous, a top U.S. counterterrorism official said on Thursday.

U.S. officials say Awlaki, killed last week by a CIA drone strike, was linked to failed plots to blow up a U.S.-bound passenger plane in 2009 and cargo planes headed for the United States in 2010.

Awlaki "played a lead role in planning and directing efforts to kill innocent Americans," Matthew Olsen, director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, said in prepared testimony for a House of Representatives intelligence committee hearing.

His death was a "significant milestone" in the broader U.S. effort to fight al Qaeda and its affiliates, he said. But al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) remains "dangerous."

"We are monitoring how the loss of Awlaki will affect AQAP's activities and propaganda machine in the near term and beyond," Olsen said.

Al Qaeda, its offshoots and other extremist groups continue to pose a "significant threat" to the United States. The threat is "resilient and adaptive and will persist for the foreseeable future," he said.

While core al Qaeda's capability to attack the United States is diminished, its intent remains strong, and it is still able to continue attack preparations despite being under pressure, he said.

"Furthermore, while we continue to investigate last month's credible threat stream, in a more general sense we remain concerned al Qaeda may be plotting an attack against the United States at home or overseas," Olsen said.

Al Qaeda allies in Pakistan and Afghanistan, such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, have recently demonstrated intent and capability to conduct attacks against Americans and targets in Afghanistan, he said.

"And we are looking closely for any indicators of attack planning in the West," Olsen said.

An al Qaeda video released on June 3 titled "Thou Art Held Responsible Only for Thyself" explicitly endorsed individual terrorist acts and included its first public encouragement of cyber attacks, he said.

