Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, Minister of Women's Rights and Government Spokesperson of France speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PARIS France said on Wednesday free-trade talks between the European Union and the United States should be delayed by two weeks given tensions over a report that Washington is spying on the 28-nation bloc.

"It's not a question of halting the negotiations," French government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said of the talks, due to start on Monday in Washington. "On the other hand, it would seem wise to us to suspend them for a couple of weeks to avoid any controversy and have the time to obtain the information we've asked for."

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Catherine Bremer; editing by Mark John)