BRASILIA The South American bloc Unasur will hold a ministerial meeting in Lima on Thursday to discuss the diversion of Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane in Europe, a Brazilian government official said on Wednesday.

A presidential summit will also be held in Cochabamba, Bolivia, at a date that is still to be decided, the spokesman for the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

The Unasur nations have expressed outrage and indignation because Morales' plane was not permitted to land in Portugal and France on Tuesday and had to land to refuel in Vienna.

Bolivian authorities said they were denied landing space because of unfounded speculation that former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden was on board.

