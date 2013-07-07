Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures after being sworn into office in Caracas April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A television screen shows former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe at the Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives for a national assembly in Caracas to attend an Independence day ceremony in this July 5, 2013 handout from Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

CARACAS Venezuela said on Saturday it had not had any contact with former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, a day after President Nicolas Maduro offered him asylum in defiance of Washington.

"No, there has not been any type of communication," Foreign Minster Elias Jaua told state television when asked about the case. "We are waiting until Monday to know whether he ratifies his wish to take asylum in Venezuela."

Washington is demanding the arrest of Snowden, who is believed to be holed up in the transit area of a Moscow airport, for leaking details of secret U.S. surveillance programs.

