WASHINGTON The White House will not discuss the investigation into leaks of details of a top secret U.S. surveillance program nor Edward Snowden, the former CIA employee who has said he was the source of the leak, spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

Carney also said he did not expect the debate over the surveillance program to overshadow President Barack Obama's trip to Europe next week to the G8 summit and to Berlin.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)