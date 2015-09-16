WASHINGTON The White House was placed on a security lockdown for close to an hour on Wednesday because of an unattended package found across the street in Lafayette Park, a Secret Service spokeswoman said.

President Barack Obama was not at the White House at the time of the security procedure.

Bomb technicians and the D.C. fire department were called to the scene, Secret Service spokeswoman Nicole Mainor told Reuters. The Secret Service deemed the package safe and gave the all-clear less than an hour later.

No one is allowed in or out of the White House building during lockdowns.

