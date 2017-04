WASHINGTON President Barack Obama formally unveiled changes to the nation's hostage policy on Wednesday, saying that while the U.S. government should do everything in its power to rescue Americans held abroad, it will not pay ransoms.

The president reiterated his stance that paying ransom to terrorists would put more Americans at risk, but said he was designating a special presidential envoy focussed on hostages and their families as well as coordinating efforts with other countries.

