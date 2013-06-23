HONG KONG The Wikileaks anti-secrecy website said on Sunday it helped a former contractor for the U.S. National Security Agency, charged by the United States with espionage, to leave Hong Kong and find "political asylum in a democratic country".

Edward Snowden, 30, left for Moscow on Sunday and his final destination may be Ecuador or Iceland, the South China Morning Post said.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said last week he would not leave the sanctuary of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London even if Sweden stopped pursuing sexual assault claims against him because he feared arrest on the orders of the United States.

