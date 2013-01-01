UK government 'prepared to act' on energy price hikes
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate formally adjourned for the evening on Tuesday, which could further complicate the fate of a Senate-passed bill to avert $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff."
Democratic Majority leader Harry Reid adjourned the Senate, which hours before passed legislation raising taxes on incomes above $400,000 and other changes to prevent the country from the effects of tumbling over the cliff.
House Republicans were meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to act on the bill. They are threatening to send the bill back to the Senate with requested changes.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney)
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Annual British house price growth cooled to its weakest since July 2013 in February, hurt by increasingly squeezed consumer finances, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.