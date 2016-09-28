In limbo abroad, Yemeni democracy activist decries U.S. ban
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
WASHINGTON CIA Director John Brennan said on Wednesday that legislation to allow lawsuits against the government of Saudi Arabia over the Sept. 11 attacks has "grave implications" for U.S. national security.
Brennan's comments in a formal statement came as the Senate prepared to hold a vote on overriding President Barack Obama's veto of the legislation.
"The most damaging consequence would be for those U.S. Government officials who dutifully work overseas on behalf of our country. The principle of sovereign immunity protects U.S. officials every day, and is rooted in reciprocity," Brennan said. "If we fail to uphold this standard for other countries, we place our own nation’s officials in danger."
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Jonathan Landay)
DUBAI Years after he fled political persecution in his native Yemen, a new life in the United States was finally taking shape for democracy activist Abdulraqeb al-Duais.
TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.
MURMANSK, Russia The nuclear icebreaker Lenin, the pride and joy of the Soviet Union's Arctic great game, lies at perpetual anchor in the frigid water here. A relic of the Cold War, it is now a museum.