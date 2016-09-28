A man lays a flower on a monument engraved with names of victims of the September 11th attacks, during a memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

WASHINGTON The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to reject President Barack Obama's veto of a bill allowing relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia, the first veto override of Obama's eight-year-long presidency.

The vote was 348-76, well above the two-thirds majority needed for an override. The Senate earlier opposed the veto by 97-1, so the "Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act" will become law.

The veto override is a blow to Obama, and to Saudi Arabia, one of the longest-standing U.S. allies in the Arab world.

