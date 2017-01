U.S. President Barack Obama sits after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday vetoed legislation that would allow families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia, saying the bill would hurt U.S. national security interests.

Obama said in a statement that the bill could lead to lawsuits against U.S. officials for actions by foreign groups that receive U.S. aid, military equipment or training, and would hurt efforts to work with foreign allies on counter terrorism and other issues.

