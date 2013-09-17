WASHINGTON The Texas man suspected of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday started there in some capacity last week, although it is unclear whether he still may have been in training, his employer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Aaron Alexis, 34, had worked for the same information technology firm, The Experts, at six or more U.S. military installations in July and August with no reported incidents or personal problems, Thomas Hoshko said in a telephone interview.

