ATLANTA A 14-year-old student was wounded on Thursday in a shooting outside a middle school in Atlanta and police said another student was arrested in the latest outbreak of gun violence in a U.S. school.

The afternoon shooting occurred outside Price Middle School in Atlanta, Georgia. Neither the wounded student nor the suspected shooter were identified by authorities.

The school was placed on lockdown.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said the gunshot victim was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to a local hospital.

"Everything is secure," Campos told reporters at the scene.

A fire department spokeswoman said a teacher had suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the scene.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Erroll Davis said a news conference had been scheduled for 4 p.m. EST to discuss the incident. "All other students are safe," Davis said in a statement.

A national debate has raged over gun control in the United States since the shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school in December.

