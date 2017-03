Five people were shot and one of them, an adult male, killed in an incident in Baltimore on Friday, Baltimore Police said.

The four other victims, who include one woman and three men, were being treated at an area hospital, a police spokesman told reporters.

None of the victims have been identified in the incident that took place outside of a convenience store.

