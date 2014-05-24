SANTA BARBARA Calif. A gunman who police say killed six people in a drive-by shooting in a Southern California college town was tentatively identified on Saturday as Elliot Rodger by a family lawyer, U.S. media reported.

The New York Times cited a family lawyer as saying the family was almost certain the gunman was 22-year-old Rodger.

Rodger was found dead in a crashed car following the rampage on Friday night. He was the son of Peter Rodger, an assistant director on the 2012 movie "The Hunger Games."

