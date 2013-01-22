HOUSTON Shooting broke out between two people on the campus of Lone Star College near Houston on Tuesday and there were three injuries, including one of the shooters, police and a school spokesman said.

One of the shooters was in police custody and the other fled the campus, according to college spokesman Jed Young. He said it was not clear if they were students.

"The school is under control but still under evacuation," Young said.

Student Amanda Vasquez said she was waiting for an English class to start in a campus building when she heard shots.

"I heard about 6 shots ... Kids started rushing down the hallway. It really happened so fast," she told CNN news.

Vasquez said people in the classroom closed the door, turned off the lights and put a table against the door.

The shooting occurred just over a month after a gunman killed 20 students and six staff at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

The Lone Star College System is the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area, according to its website. Student enrolment is 90,000 and there are six colleges in the system.

There have been three separate shootings at schools and colleges in the United States in the past two weeks.

On January 10, a student armed with a shotgun opened fire at a California high school, wounding a fellow student. A second student also received minor injuries at Taft Union High School in Taft, California, about 30 miles southwest of Bakersfield.

On January 15, a student armed with a pistol opened fire at Stevens Institute of business & Arts in downtown St. Louis, shooting a school employee and then turning the gun on himself.

Also on January 15, two people were killed and a third wounded when gunfire broke out in the parking lot of a community college in eastern Kentucky. Authorities said that shooting was a result of a domestic conflict.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Additional reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Bill Trott; Editing by Greg McCune)