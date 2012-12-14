NEW YORK A brother of the suspected Connecticut school gunman was found dead on Friday in a home in Hoboken, New Jersey, CNN reported.

Authorities searched the home following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut by a heavily armed gunman who opened fire on school children and staff.

Among those shot and killed was the gunman's mother, a teacher at the school, authorities said.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Will Dunham)