Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
NEW YORK New Jersey police disputed a report on Friday that a brother of the suspected Connecticut school gunman was found dead in a home in Hoboken, New Jersey.
CNN had reported that authorities searched the New Jersey home following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut by a heavily armed gunman who opened fire on school children and staff.
Police Captain James Fitzsimmons said no dead body connected to the shooting had been found in Hoboken.
Among those shot and killed in Connecticut was the gunman's mother, a teacher at the Sandy Hook school, authorities said.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
PARIS French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said he was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe.