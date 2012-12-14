Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to FBI Director Robert Mueller and Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy on Friday to get an update on the school shooting and to "express his condolences and concern" for the victims and their families, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jackie Frank)
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
PARIS French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said he was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe.