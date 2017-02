NEW YORK Possibly as many as 27 people were shot and killed at an elementary school in suburban Connecticut on Friday morning, media reported.

CBS News, citing preliminary information by officials, reported as many as 27 people were dead in the shooting.

ABC News, citing federal and state sources, reported that more than a dozen people, including school children, were shot and killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

