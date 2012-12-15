NEW YORK The victims in the Connecticut school shooting all were shot more than once, the state medical examiner said on Saturday.

The victims died of gunshot wounds and have been classified as homicides, said H. Wayne Carver, Connecticut's chief medical examiner. Twenty-eight people died in the massacre, including 20 students and six adults and the school, a woman at a nearby site and the gunman himself.

The gunman used a rifle as his primary weapon, Carver said.

Each of the bodies Carver examined were shot three to 11 times, and all the victims were shot multiple times, he said. He said he did seven of the autopsies.

He said the children he examined were wearing "cute kid stuff."

The gunman killed himself in the shooting on Friday at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, authorities said.

