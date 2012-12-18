Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
An elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, was put on lockdown on Tuesday, the first day back at school for most children since the massacre at another grade school in town.
As funerals continued for victims of Friday's shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary, local media reported that Head O'Meadow Elementary School was placed on lockdown and police believed it would remain shut for the day.
"All I can tell you is we've taken precautionary measures for all persons involved," a Newtown Police dispatcher told Reuters.
The lockdown was declared as mourners gathered to say final goodbyes to some of the 20 children and six adults killed last week when a gunman opened fired at nearby Sandy Hook. The gunman killed 28 people in all, including his mother and himself.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg)
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.