AURORA, Colo. The apartment of the man suspected in the mass shooting at a Denver-area screening of the latest Batman movie is "booby-trapped" with an array of sophisticated material, the local police chief said Friday.

Speaking at the scene where police were working to gain access to the apartment, Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates said: "His apartment is booby-trapped. We are trying to determine how to disarm the flammable or explosive material. We could be here for hours or days. The pictures are fairly disturbing. It looks very sophisticated, how it's booby-trapped. It could be a very long wait."

