Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

CENTENNIAL, Colo. The man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theatre made his first appearance in court on Monday, sitting silently in a red jailhouse jump suit and with his hair dyed bright red.

Formal charges against James Eagan Holmes, 24, will be filed on July 30, the judge presiding over the proceeding said. A public defender was appointed as his attorney.

Police say Holmes was dressed in body armour and toting three guns when he opened fire at a packed midnight screening of the new Batman movie early Friday. Fifty-eight people were wounded.

Holmes was apprehended moments after the massacre. Police say they are still searching for a motive for the crime.

On a live television broadcast of the proceedings, Holmes could be seen sitting silently, looking straight ahead, occasionally closing his eyes.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman, Mary Slosson and Chris Francescani; writing by Dan Burns, Editing by David Storey)