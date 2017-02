Accused Colorado gunman James Holmes had conversations with a classmate about wanting to kill people in March 2012, four months before a deadly rampage that left 12 people dead and 58 others wounded 58, a court document showed on Friday.

The document also said that Holmes was denied access to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, where he was a Ph.D. student, after making threats to a professor.

(Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)