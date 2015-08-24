CENTENNIAL, Colo. Sobbing victims told how the Colorado movie massacre gunman wrecked their lives, testifying on Monday as a three-day hearing began at which James Holmes will be formally sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

"There's no replacement for my brother, and no amount of justice will make up for the loss," said Megan Sullivan, her voice choked with emotion. Holmes, clad in red jail garb, showed no reaction as she and a procession of other victims addressed the court.

She described how she became an only child after Holmes murdered Alex Sullivan, saying life without her sibling was "not what it's supposed to be."

Holmes was found guilty last month of murdering 12 people and wounding 70 in his July 2012 rampage in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Prosecutors have said about 100 victims are expected to testify at this hearing. They cannot address Holmes directly.

The jury did not reach a unanimous decision to execute Holmes for shooting up a crowded midnight screening of a Batman film, meaning the 27-year-old will get a life sentence.

While Holmes' first-degree murder convictions carry 12 automatic, consecutive life sentences with no parole, under Colorado law Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour must formally impose the penalties.

Holmes was found guilty of 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and explosive charges, and the judge must also decide the punishment for those other offences.

The onetime neuroscience graduate student had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.

After the victim impact testimony, lead prosecutor George Brauchler will present his sentencing argument.

Defence lawyers can present mitigation evidence on the attempted murder convictions, but it is unclear if they will do so. It is also unknown whether Holmes will make a statement. He declined to speak in his own defence throughout the trial.

The California native could ultimately be sentenced to a maximum of 3,318 years in prison, in addition to the mandatory life sentences, prosecutors said.

