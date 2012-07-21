DENVER A coroner on Saturday released the identities of the dozen victims - aged between 6 and 51 - who were shot to death in a mass shooting at a Denver-area movie theatre, noting the manner of death was "homicide" and that all families had been notified.

Police say suspect James Holmes, 24, was armed with an assault rifle, a shotgun and a pistol and wearing a full suit of tactical body armour when he allegedly set off two smoke bombs and opened fire in a dark theatre early on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people and injuring 58 others.

Arapahoe County Coroner Michael Dobersen said in a statement "a total of 11 victims have been definitively identified ... One additional victim, had been presumptively identified." They are as follows:

Jessica N. Ghawi, 24

Veronica Moser-Sullivan, 6

John T. Larimer, 27

Alexander J. Boik, 18

Jesse E. Childress, 29

Jonathan T. Blunk, 26

Rebecca Ann Wingo, 32

Alex M. Sullivan, 27

Gordon W. Cowden, 51

Micayala C. Medek, 23

Alexander C. Teves, 24

Another victim, Matthew R. McQuinn, 27, has been presumptively identified, but is awaiting definitive identification, the coroner's office said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Simon; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stacey Joyce)