WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will travel to Colorado on Sunday to visit with families of the victims of a deadly shooting rampage at a movie theatre in a Denver suburb, the White House said on Saturday.

Obama, who had been due to leave on Monday on a three-day trip out West, decided to make a stop in Aurora, Colorado, where a gunman killed 12 people and wounded more than 50 at a premiere of a Batman movie on Friday.

