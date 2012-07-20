SAN ANTONIO, Texas Among the victims of Friday's mass shooting at a midnight screening of the latest "Batman" movie was an aspiring sportscaster from Texas who missed by minutes being on the scene of another shooting rampage just a month before in Toronto.

Jessica Ghawi, who used the name Jessica Redfield, was killed early Friday when a gunman opened fire in a crowded theatre in Aurora, Colorado, during the opening moments of the film "The Dark Knight Rises," her mother confirmed to Reuters by phone. Her brother Jordan Ghawi also said on his website that she had been killed.

Redfield had been commenting on Twitter from the theatre moments before the shooting broke out.

"Of course we're seeing Dark Knight, red headed Texan spitfires, people should never argue with me," she wrote under the Twitter handle @JessicaRedfield. "Maybe I should get in on those NHL talks."

Later she tweeted "the movie doesn't start for twenty minutes." That was her final Tweet.

Just a month before on a visit to Toronto, Redfield narrowly missed being on the scene of another shooting rampage. On June 2, Ghawi left the food court of the Toronto's Eaton Centre less than five minutes before a man opened fire at the downtown mall, she wrote in a blog post reflecting on the event.

"I was shown how fragile life was on Saturday. I saw the terror on bystanders' faces," she wrote in a blog post titled "Late Night Thoughts on the Eaton Center Shooting" at the site jessicaredfield.wordpress.com.

"I saw the victims of a senseless crime," Redfield wrote. "I saw lives change. I was reminded that we don't know when or where our time on Earth will end. When or where we will breathe our last breath. For one man, it was in the middle of a busy food court on a Saturday evening."

In that incident, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another later succumbed to his injuries, and several others were injured. Toronto police said it appeared the first victim was targeted in the gang-related shooting.

Redfield was a budding broadcaster who worked previously as an intern for talk show host Mike Taylor at Ticket 760 Sportsradio in San Antonio.

"She really loved the media and she really wanted to be in it," Taylor said. "She would have been in the business for a long time."

Taylor said Redfield interned for him in 2010, and she was working in Colorado as part of the radio and TV team for the Colorado Avalanche National Hockey League franchise.

(Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Eric Beech)