Police have revised down to 12 from 14 the death toll in the shooting at movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado.

Aurora Police spokesman Frank Fania told NBC News that 10 of the victims died in the theatre and two died in the hospital.

A masked gunman opened fire at a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" early on Friday.

