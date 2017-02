AURORA, Colo. Eleven of the 70 people injured in a shooting rampage at a suburban Denver movie theatre during a midnight screening of the new "Batman" film remained in critical condition on Friday evening, police said.

Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said that of the 70 casualties, 12 had died and 58 were injured. Of that number, 30 remained hospitalized, he said.

