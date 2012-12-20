Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says
ANKARA Turkey-backed rebels have largely taken control of the Syrian town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will travel to Newtown, Connecticut, on Thursday to meet law enforcement officials and investigators who are examining the school massacre there, a Justice Department official said.
Holder, the chief U.S. law enforcement official, will go after his scheduled meeting with Vice President Joe Biden and other cabinet officials about measures to reduce gun violence, the official said.
Federal law enforcement officials have been assisting local and state investigators to try to determine why and how the shooter killed 20 children and six adults on Friday.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Vicki Allen)
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained more than 600 people over alleged links to Kurdish militants in the past two days, state media said on Tuesday, a crackdown the pro-Kurdish parliamentary party said was aimed at sidelining it ahead of an April referendum.