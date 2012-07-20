WASHINGTON U.S. military personnel apparently were among the casualties in the shooting at a "Batman" movie in Colorado Friday but it was not immediately clear whether any were killed, the Defense Department said.

Initial indications are that some service members were casualties and the alleged shooter did not have any military ties, spokesmen for the Pentagon and the military's joint chiefs of staff told reporters. They did not immediately have any numbers for the military casualties.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Eric Beech)