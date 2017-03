WASHINGTON Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspected shooter behind Monday's rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, received a general discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2011 after a series of misconduct issues, a Navy official said.

The official, when asked by Reuters, declined to detail the types of misconduct in Alexis' record. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Christopher Wilson)