WASHINGTON U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus on Tuesday ordered a review of physical security at all Navy and Marine Corps installations in the wake of Monday's shooting rampage that left 13 people dead, including the suspected shooter, a Navy official said.

The official said the Navy would first take a "quick look" at installations to make ensure existing physical security standards are being met. The second review will be larger and more in-depth, the official said.

