A still image taken from security camera video released by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) shows a gunman shooting into a crowd gathered for a Mother's Day second line parade in New Orleans, Louisiana May 12, 2013. REUTERS/NOPD8th/Handout via Reuters

New Orleans police on Monday identified a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Mother's Day parade that left 19 people injured, including two children.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Akein Scott, remained at large but had been identified by multiple tips as the shooter.

Ten men, seven women, and a girl and a boy both age 10, were hit when gunmen opened fire at the parade on Sunday. Police said a motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police had released photographs of the suspect earlier on Monday.

