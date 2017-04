Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Thursday the shooter at Umpqua Community College was a 20-year-old male who was now dead.

"We have confirmation that the shooter is deceased. He is a 20-year-old male," Governor Kate Brown told media in a short statement in Portland, Oregon, before departing for Roseburg, where the college is located.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with their families," she said.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)