WASHINGTON The gunman who killed nine people at an Oregon college had served in the U.S. Army for about a month in 2008 before being discharged for failing to meet administrative standards, military records showed.

Christopher Harper Mercer was enlisted from Nov. 5 until Dec. 11 in 2008 in Fort Jackson, S.C., according to the records.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, said Mercer had left behind writings that showed animosity towards black people.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chris Reese)