EU's Tusk to meet May in London
LONDON European Council President Donald Tusk will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Thursday, according to a schedule published by Tusk's office.
WASHINGTON The gunman who opened fire at a community college in Oregon on Thursday, killing several students, has been killed, Portland's NBC affiliate reported, citing the state's attorney general.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum said 13 people were dead and up to 20 others wounded, KGW-TV reported.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro programme of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz, aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
BERLIN The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a guarantor of Jewish life in Germany because it opposes immigration from largely Muslim migrants, the co-leader of the far-right party told a German newspaper on Thursday.