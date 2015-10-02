Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday called for the United States to take action to reduce gun violence following a mass shooting that killed nine people at a U.S. college campus in the state of Oregon.
"The Secretary-General expresses his strong hope that the United States, through the robust democratic process that characterizes it, will be able to take the necessary action to reduce the appalling toll in human life that gun violence is taking on American society," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.