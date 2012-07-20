Lisa Anderson, dressed in a Batman costume, buys popcorn in a concession line before a midnight premiere of ''The Dark Knight Rises'', the final installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, in Los Angeles, California, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

PARIS The Paris premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" was cancelled on Friday following the mass shooting at a midnight showing of the film in a suburb of Denver, Colorado which killed 12 people, event organisers said.

Workmen were clearing away barriers that had been set up in preparation for the premiere at a cinema on the capital's Champs Elysees avenue.

Television station TF1 said it had cancelled a pre-recorded interview with Marion Cotillard, who stars in the film alongside Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway, that was to have been broadcast on Friday's evening news.

(Reporting By Sunaina Karkarey, editing by Tim Pearce)