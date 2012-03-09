A man walks past a Pennsylvania State Police officer as he keeps watch over the back of the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after several people were shot in the building on March 8, 2012. Two people were killed in a shooting at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

Police evacuate people from the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after several people were shot in the building on March 8, 2012. Two people were killed in a shooting at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff (L), Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Michael Huss (C) and Pittsburgh Mayor Luke Ravenstahl (R) wait for the start of a news conference about a shooting at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of UPMC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 8, 2012. Two people were killed in the shooting at the medical center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said. Seven people were wounded in the shooting. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Pittsburgh Mayor Luke Ravenstahl (R) listens to a question with Public Safety Director Michael Huss behind him during a news conference about a shooting at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of UPMC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 8, 2012. Two people were killed in the shooting at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said. Seven people were wounded in the shooting. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Claudia Roth, president and CEO of Western Psychiatric Institute (L) and Clinic of UPMC in Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh Mayor Luke Ravenstahl (R) answer questions during a news conference about a shooting at the hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 8, 2012. Two people were killed in the shooting at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said. Seven people were wounded in the shooting. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Two people wait to leave the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine after the area was locked down by police due to a shooting at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

People evacuate the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh March 8, 2012. Two people were killed in a shooting at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Two people were killed in a shooting at a psychiatric institute at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was believed to be the shooter, the hospital said.

Seven people were wounded in the shooting at the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic, UPMC said in a Twitter posting. "Police have told us there were 9 total victims ... 2 of whom have been confirmed dead," UPMC said on Twitter.

"According to police, 1 of 2 confirmed dead ... is believed to be the shooter."

An unidentified official said a University of Pittsburgh police officer shot the gunman, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The newspaper also reported that a UPMC police officer had been grazed in the leg by a bullet.

Western Psychiatric Institute treats more than 25,000 children, adolescents and adults a year for a range of disorders including Alzheimer's disease, depression, schizophrenia and substance abuse, according to its website.

Eyewitnesses said on Twitter they could see children being carried out of the institute by staff members and taken to waiting vehicles.

The shooting was first reported at about 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). Earlier reports of a second shooter were inaccurate, UPMC said.

Streets surrounding the institute in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighbourhood were cordoned off. Police could be seen going into the institute with bomb-sniffing dogs, one eyewitness said.

UPMC spokeswoman Allison Schlesinger said shooting victims were taken to the nearby UPMC Presbyterian Emergency Room.

Joe Avia, a security guard at Presbyterian, said the scene at the hospital following the shooting was chaotic.

"I was not prepared for this at all, " Avia said.

A media briefing was scheduled for the early evening.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, additional reporting by Matt Stroud and Jason Cohn; editing by Daniel Trotta and Todd Eastham)