WASHINGTON Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspect in Monday's shooting rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was an employee of a company called "The Experts," a subcontractor for an HP Enterprise Services military contract, Hewlett-Packard said.

HP said the contract was "to refresh equipment used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) network."

"HP is cooperating fully with law enforcement as requested," Michael Thacker, director of corporate media relations for Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement.

