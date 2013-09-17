Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspect in Monday's shooting rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was an employee of a company called "The Experts," a subcontractor for an HP Enterprise Services military contract, Hewlett-Packard said.
HP said the contract was "to refresh equipment used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) network."
"HP is cooperating fully with law enforcement as requested," Michael Thacker, director of corporate media relations for Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.